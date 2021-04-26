Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 887.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.78% of Regional Management worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The company has a market cap of $418.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

