Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,620 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

