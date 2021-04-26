Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,322.06. 5,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,325.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

