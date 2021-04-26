Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.94. 13,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,097. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

