Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,547 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.60. 39,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,921. The company has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

