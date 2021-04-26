Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 159,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

