Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,685. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

