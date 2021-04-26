Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.