Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,561. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

