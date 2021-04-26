Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.40. 28,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,590. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

