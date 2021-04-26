Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $20 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $291.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,992. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day moving average of $253.52. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $172.57 and a 12 month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

