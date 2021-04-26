Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,305. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.

