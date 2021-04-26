Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.66. 72,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $626.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $257.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

