Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 180,954.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Canadian Solar worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 174.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,207,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,650. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

