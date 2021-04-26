Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,388. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

