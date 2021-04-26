Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 176,687 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. 48,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

