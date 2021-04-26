Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crown Castle International to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

