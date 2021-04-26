Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.60. 15,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

