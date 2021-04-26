Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.72. 17,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

