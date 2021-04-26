Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 117,486 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 35,928.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 117,486 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $120,408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,182. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.