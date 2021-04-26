Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,354. The firm has a market cap of $325.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

