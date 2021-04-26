Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

HON stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.06. 24,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,529. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

