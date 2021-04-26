Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.51. 11,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.86 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

