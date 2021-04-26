Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 69,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $74.23. 67,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,765,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

