Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 526,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,014,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 21,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

