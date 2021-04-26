Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $232.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,129. The firm has a market cap of $453.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

