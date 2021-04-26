Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences comprises about 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of PRA Health Sciences worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,856. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

