Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 46,163 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Life Storage worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 35.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $95.10. 1,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.