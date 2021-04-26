Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Aramark worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Aramark stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,705. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

