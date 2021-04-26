Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TriNet Group worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,025. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $86.32. 1,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

