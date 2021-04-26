Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 51,448 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR remained flat at $$100.76 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,872. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

