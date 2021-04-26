Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 32,450 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of 1st Source worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $10,135,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.10. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

