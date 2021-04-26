Reinhart Partners Inc. Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,138,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sealed Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

