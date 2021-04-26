Reiter Kara Andersen Sells 750 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ISRG traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $865.84. 22,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $750.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

