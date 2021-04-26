Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS):

4/23/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $160.00.

4/23/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $160.00.

4/15/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $157.49 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.