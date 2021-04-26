Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 26,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,115. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

