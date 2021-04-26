Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock remained flat at $$27.70 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $453.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

