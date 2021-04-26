Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 2,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

RLXXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

