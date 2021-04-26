Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

