Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.