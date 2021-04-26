Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.67. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

