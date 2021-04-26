renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $53,634.50 on Top Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $53,634.50 or 1.00249073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $676.69 million and approximately $51.38 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00745446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.54 or 0.07877462 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

