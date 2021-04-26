Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Truist lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

