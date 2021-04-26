REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0973

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $83,328.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

