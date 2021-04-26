Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

