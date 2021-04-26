Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of Republic Services worth $58,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $106.39 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

