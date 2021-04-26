Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $126.08 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $126.08 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

