Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 26th (ABR, AKTX, APDN, ARCB, ATDRY, AVA, AZRX, BBL, GEI, PFPT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 26th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. They currently have C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.