Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.28). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

