Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 153.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Devon Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

